Azerbaijan issues note to Iran regarding Karabakh (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a note to Iranian Ambassador in Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi, the ministry told Trend.

The note is related to the illegal entry of Iranian trucks into the territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

The ambassador was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on August 11. During the meeting, Mousavi was informed about undesirable facts of the illegal entry of trucks belonging to Iran to Karabakh.

The note issued to the ambassador expresses dissatisfaction of Azerbaijan regarding regular entries and exits of various vehicles for various purposes of the friendly Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, without permission of the Azerbaijani officials.

Azerbaijan has previously notified the Iranian side about the mentioned issue verbally, and the same was expressed to the ambassador during the meeting.

At the meeting, it was noted that the new Iranian administration will take practical steps to suppress such alarming cases, which do not correspond to the spirit of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Iran.