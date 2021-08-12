Armenian Armed Forces again fire at Azerbaijani positions - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 09:48

The Armenian Armed Forces again fired at Azerbaijani positions, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"From 22:00 on August 11 to 00:05 on August 12, units of the Armed Forces of Armenia, from positions in the villages of Chambarak, Tujur of the Chambarak region, and Ashagi Shorja of the Basarkechar region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the villages of Zamanli and Garavellar of the Gadabay district and the village of Zeylik of the Kalbajar district," said the ministry.

"There are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani army," the ministry stated.

As reported, the operational situation is under the control of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.