Azerbaijan to set up Karabakh Main Regional Architecture, Urban Planning Office (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 16:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on issues of urban development in the liberated territories on Aug.12, Trend reports.

According to the document, the Karabakh Main Regional Office of Architecture and Urban Planning will be created under the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

The decree also approved the ‘Regulations on Karabakh Main Regional Office of Architecture and Urban Planning under State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan’.

The document determined that the implementation of state urban planning control at the local level in the administrative territories of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Gubadly, Lachin, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand and Zangilan districts will be temporarily assigned to the Karabakh Office under the committee.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve the issues of allocating an appropriate place, the necessary financial and material and technical support for organizing the activities of the Karabakh Office under the committee, as well as resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The committee was instructed to take the necessary measures related to the creation of the Karabakh Office, to ensure the issuance of permits for the construction and operation of construction facilities prior to the commencement of the activities of this office, as well as to exercise other powers in connection with the issuance of permits.