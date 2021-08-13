Azerbaijan to create temporary register of buildings in liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the temporary register of buildings in the liberated territories on August 12, Trend reports.

According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to create a temporary register of buildings in the territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war] within two months.

The creation of the register is aimed to keep records of data on the current state of buildings in the territories and changes in these buildings based on the results of the inventory carried out in accordance with clause 7.4 of the president’s decree ‘On organization of temporary special administration in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation’ dated October 29, 2020 No. 1170, as well as ensure flexible coordinated activities of state bodies (structures) in the field of dismantling buildings.

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan was instructed, in coordination with the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, to approve the ‘Regulations on temporary register of buildings in liberated territories’.

Besides, in order to more efficiently organize restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories, the ministry was instructed to approve the division of buildings included in the register into categories - the demolition of which in connection with the need to implement the construction plan on the relevant territory is prohibited, which require an expertise opinion on the demolition and which can be demolished, as well as resolve other issues arising from this decree.

The decree also determined that the preparation and maintenance of the register will be carried out by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

Demolition of the buildings will be carried out after providing information about those of them which can be demolished, and actions in relation to other buildings - after giving an expertise opinion on their purpose in accordance with the ‘Regulations on temporary register of buildings in liberated territories’ of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Culture, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The committee was instructed to monitor compliance with the requirements and resolve other issues arising from this decree.