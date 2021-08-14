President Ilham Aliyev: We crushed the “victorious” Armenian army in a matter of 44 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Trend:

“Of course, the Armenian society and government are in a very difficult psychological situation. Because their ideological pillars of the past 30 years have been shattered, their mythology has been blown to smithereens. We crushed the “victorious” Armenian army in a matter of 44 days. Their territorial claims have been crushed,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with CNN Turk TV channel.

Highlighting Azerbaijani army’s fighting in a very difficult situation, the head of state said: “They built six lines of fortifications, a line of defense, and it took great skill and heroism to break through it. Our servicemen were ready to die. At the same time, the geography and local terrain of that region were favorable for them. Because they were in the mountains, they had taken all the heights, whereas we had to go up. Now you will go to Shusha and see that capturing Shusha was a miracle.”