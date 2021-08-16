Armenia's claims about death of Azerbaijani serviceman in Garagol not true - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted 11:41

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

The information spread by Armenia about the death of one of the Azerbaijani servicemen in the vicinities of Garagol lake doesn't correspond to reality, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

"The claims of the Armenian side that units of the Azerbaijani army committed a provocation in the Garagol area in the direction of the state border, and the death of one Azerbaijani serviceman isn’t true. The opposite side, spreading such false information, is thus trying to justify its future saboteur actions," the ministry said.