Azerbaijani president congratulates Indonesian counterpart on Independence Day

Politics 16 August 2021 15:41 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.16

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Indonesia's President Joko Widodo on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, Trendreports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am delighted to convey my sincerest congratulations to you and through you, to the friendly people of Indonesia on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Indonesia – Independence Day.

The friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia have good traditions. I believe that we will continue to put joint efforts to successfully continue our relations based on mutual trust and support both bilaterally and multilaterally, and particularly, in the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and peace and prosperity to the friendly Republic of Indonesia," the president said in the letter.

