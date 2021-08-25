Turkish president approves another document on co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the ‘Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Digital Trade between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Turkey,’ Trend reports citing the official bulletin of the Turkish government, Resmi Gazete.

The document was signed on April 2, 2021 in Baku.