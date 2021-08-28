President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes, who brought next gold medals to the country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

In a post on his Twitter account, President Ilham Aliyev said: “The number of gold medals won by our team at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games has reached six. On this occasion, I sincerely congratulate Sevda Valiyeva, Khanim Huseynova and Huseyn Rahimli, who won the next gold medals, and wish our team new achievements!”