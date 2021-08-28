President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes, who brought next gold medals to the country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.
In a post on his Twitter account, President Ilham Aliyev said: “The number of gold medals won by our team at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games has reached six. On this occasion, I sincerely congratulate Sevda Valiyeva, Khanim Huseynova and Huseyn Rahimli, who won the next gold medals, and wish our team new achievements!”
Latest
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
Azerbaijan's first VP congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
29 years pass since genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Goranboy's Balligaya village (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I express gratitude to my dear friends from Rehabilitation Center for Children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses gratitude for congratulations on her birthday (PHOTO)