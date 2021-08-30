Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes cultural exhibitions in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Within the framework of the Vagif Poetry Days, an exhibition entitled ‘Memory. Photographic history’ was opened at the Center of Creativity in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha on August 30, Trend reports.

Moreover, an exhibition entitled ‘Karabakh - the pearl of Azerbaijani culture’ and on the Gallery of carpet weaving - an exhibition ‘Back in the native land. Pearls of Karabakh art’ were opened in Shusha.

Valuable works of art presented at all three exhibitions not only united the past and the present, but also demonstrated the unique features of the creativity of the Azerbaijani people.

Every photo, every painting, every carpet sample presented here is also a kind of message to the future. These works, along with the fact that they are pearls of art that have received a chance to become a part of our history, also demonstrate the abilities and talent of the Azerbaijani people.