Azerbaijani-Turkish military-tactical exercises kick off in liberated Lachin (PHOTO)

Politics 6 September 2021 17:39 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.6

Trend:

Azerbaijani-Turkish joint military-tactical exercises have kicked off in the Lachin district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The joint exercises with live firing are underway on the basis of the agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The exercises are aimed at improving the interaction and combat coordination during military operations, including the development of commanders' skills in decision-making and unit management.

During the exercises, special attention is paid to improving the skills of using modern military equipment and other military equipment in terrain with difficult terrain.

