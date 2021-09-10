Military planes of Azerbaijan, Turkey carry out operational flights (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

Trend:

Military planes of Azerbaijan and Turkey made operational flights, Trend reports on Sept.10 citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the plan of the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises, during the exercises, possibilities of interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries on joint operations and coordination of communications between fighter jets with different characteristics are studied.

Besides, the tasks on making airstrikes on air defense systems and strategic military targets of the imaginary enemy, as well as close-range air combat and other tasks are being successfully carried out.

The exercises will last until September 17.