EU Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar will visit Azerbaijan, the EU Representative Office in Azerbaijan told Trend.
According to the representative office, the visit is scheduled for mid-week, but its exact dates are not disclosed.
Toivo Klaar is currently in Armenia on an official two-day visit.
