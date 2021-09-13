Subartesian wells to be drilled in Azerbaijani districts -- presidential order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Monday "On additional measures to improve the provision of irrigation water to the sown areas in the Aghstafa and Gazakh districts and to meet the needs of the population for drinking water," Trend reports.

According to the order, for the purpose of designing and drilling 16 subartesian wells to improve the provision of irrigation water for sown areas and household land plots used for sowing in 14 settlements of Agstafa and Gazakh districts with a population of 49,420 people, as well as to meet the needs of the population for drinking water, "Distribution of funds provided in the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021 for state capital investments (investment expenses)", "Melioration and Water Management of Azerbaijan" JSC allocated 1.1 million manat ($647,000).

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide financing, and the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.