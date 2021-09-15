International fact-finding mission to visit Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ombudsperson (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

International fact-finding mission is in Azerbaijan to study the facts [of Armenian vandalism on Azerbaijan's liberated lands], Azerbaijan's ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva told journalists, Trend reports on Sept.15

President of Ombudsmen Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Chief Ombudsman of Turkey Seref Malkoc and representative of the OIC Ombudsmen Association General Secretariat, Pakistani Ombudsman Office representative are in Baku to visit Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

"Within the framework of this visit, a trip is planned to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, at the end of which a declaration will be adopted. So far, a lot has been done regarding the facts of the war crimes of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the destruction of cultural monuments, environmental terror, to bring the military-political leadership of Armenia to justice and pay compensation," Aliyeva said.

The report prepared by the Ombudsman will be another step in this direction.