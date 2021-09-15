Azerbaijan, Turkish military planes make combat flights within joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15
Trend:
Azerbaijani and Turkish military planes have made combat flights within the TurAz-Falcon 2021 joint tactical exercises in Turkey's Konya province, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani, Turkish ombudspersons visit Alley of Martyrs, Monument to Turkish Soldiers in Baku (PHOTO)
COMPASS project jointly run by ADA University shortlisted for Int'l Collaboration of Year at ‘Oscars of Higher Education’ (PHOTO)