Azerbaijan's State Border Service holds exercises in Caspian Sea (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16
Trend:
The State Border Service of Azerbaijan conducted tactical exercises in the Caspian Sea between September 13-15, Trend reports referring to the Service.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister discusses situation in region with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO)
Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly tweets on 103-year anniversary of liberation of Baku
Military processions held in Baku marking 103rd anniversary of liberation from occupation (PHOTOS/VIDEO)