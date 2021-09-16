Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with EU Representative for South Caucasus (UPDATE)

Details added, the first version posted 19:59

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by the Special Representative of the EU for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, who is on a visit to the country, Trend reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Minister informed the guests about the work carried out in the territories liberated due to the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in the Patriotic War.

The Minister also referred to the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border and the territory of Azerbaijan where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

The Azerbaijani army strictly complies with the requirements of the trilateral statement, he said.

The provocations committed by illegal Armenian armed detachments were suppressed on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and that such phenomena will be suppressed in the future, the Minister stressed.

The attempts of the Armenian side to aggravate the situation are unacceptable, he noted.

An appropriate assessment of this issue by the international community is important, as well as taking appropriate measures, the Minister added.

Special Representative Toivo Klaar reported on the readiness of the EU to provide support in ensuring peace in the region.

Post-war conditions and a number of other issues were also discussed at the meeting.