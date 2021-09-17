Relations between Pakistan, Azerbaijan to strengthen and deepen - President Alvi

Politics 17 September 2021 11:45 (UTC+04:00)
Relations between Pakistan, Azerbaijan to strengthen and deepen - President Alvi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

Trend:

Relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan will strengthen and deepen, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Pakistan.

The president made the remark while receiving the credentials of the newly appointed Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov.

At the meeting the diplomat conveyed greetings and best wishes of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the president of Pakistan.

Farhadov noted the high level of relations between the two fraternal countries, stressing the special role of the heads of the two states in this.

The ambassador spoke about humanitarian and social projects implemented in various regions of Pakistan on the initiative and with the support of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Pakistan support each other both bilaterally and internationally, Farhadov focused on the political and moral support that Pakistan provided to Azerbaijan during the second Karabakh war, and expressed gratitude to the government and people of this country.

The diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan supports Pakistan's position on resolving the Kashmir issue on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.

President of Pakistan thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the greetings and asked to convey his greetings and high respect to the head of the Azerbaijani state.

Touching upon high-level ties between the two countries, Arif Alvi noted that humanitarian projects implemented in Pakistan on the initiative and with the support of Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva, make a special contribution to these ties, and also expressed confidence that that relations between the countries will be strengthened and deepened in the future.

Congratulating the government and people of Azerbaijan on the victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, Arif Alvi highly appreciated the support provided by Azerbaijan to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

The parties also stressed the importance of developing cooperation in all areas, especially in the trade and economic sphere, in accordance with the high level of political relations.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
GM extends EV Bolt production halt to mid-October US 12:56
UK retailers extend losing streak in August Europe 12:51
Kazakhstan finalizing dev't of long-term carbon neutrality concept Kazakhstan 12:45
Gas prices in Europe once again rise to over $800 Europe 12:44
Azerbaijan's chief infectologist talks growth of COVID-19 cases in cold months Society 12:44
Guyana grants Saudi Aramco unit one-year contract to market crude Arab World 12:43
Turkmenistan to attract foreign investors for reconstruction of carbamide plant Turkmenistan 12:42
BTK railway corridor has potential to reach Asia-Pacific region via Russian ports - official Transport 12:38
Kazakhstan's president proposes to create humanitarian hub to help Afghanistan Kazakhstan 12:34
Uzbekistan remains in top 5 uranium producing countries Business 12:32
Kazakhstan looks to raise crop areas in Turkestan region Kazakhstan 11:58
Georgia shares data on new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17 Georgia 11:51
Evening dedicated to 100th anniversary of Polish sci-fi writer Stanislaw Lem held at Maksud Ibragimbekov Creativity Center in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:51
Relations between Pakistan, Azerbaijan to strengthen and deepen - President Alvi Politics 11:45
President of Turkmenistan arrives in Tajikistan to participate in SCO summit Turkmenistan 11:32
Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 17 Uzbekistan 11:21
Azerbaijan increases import of cars Transport 11:18
Azerbaijan's value of sea cargo traffic continues to grow Transport 11:15
UK, Uzbekistan sign Memorandum of Understanding on economic co-op Business 11:14
Singaporean company to carry out seismic surveys in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11:07
Make your contribution to the revival of Karabakh! Society 11:00
Azerbaijan discloses prices for its oil Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijan's railway freight traffic grows higher in value for 8M2021 Transport 10:56
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to Kyiv Transport 10:55
Geothermal sector to set record in number of wells this year Oil&Gas 10:48
Azerbaijan reveals figures for cargo transportation by road for 8M2021 Transport 10:35
Continued investment in renewables to keep energy prices affordable – European Commission Oil&Gas 10:33
Kazakh-Chinese oil company extends tender to buy valves ICT 10:32
European Commission talks on reasons of electricity price hike Oil&Gas 10:23
Prices on secondary housing in Baku down, real estate expert explains why Society 10:03
Pakistani company to build pharmaceutical plant in Uzbekistan Business 09:41
Turkmen state concern to buy drilling equipment via tender Tenders 09:30
Oil dips as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return Oil&Gas 09:22
Trump predicts end of US under Biden US 08:45
COVID-19 not slowing climate change, world off track to meet Paris targets: UN report Other News 08:23
Bread price may increase in Georgia Business 08:00
Azerbaijan, EC working to define co-op priorities for 2021-2027 period Business 08:00
World Bank battles integrity issues, discontinues Doing Business reports Other News 07:31
3,081 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:00
Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi missile and drones attack Arab World 06:32
Biden calls for massive tax hikes on wealthy to pay for spending plan US 06:03
US approves $500 million helicopter maintenance deal for Saudis US 05:28
Turkey reports 28,118 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:55
U.S. defends Australia sub deal, says it not seeking conflict with China US 04:10
UNGA to continue honor system for vaccination in high-level conference week: spokesman Other News 03:36
Voting kicks off in Russia’s State Duma elections Russia 03:01
UN chief calls for immediate bold action on climate change Other News 02:27
Azerbaijan will bring legal proceedings against Armenia to international court - MFA Politics 02:21
Israel's COVID-19 tally tops 1.2 mln Israel 01:50
Dutch foreign minister Sigrid Kaag resigns over Afghanistan evacuations Europe 01:16
Russian court asks bailiffs to levy fines worth $620,239 on Twitter — official Russia 00:37
Turkey's chemical exports to Kazakhstan up in value for 7M2021 Turkey 00:01
Azerbaijan will hold Armenia to account for breaches of Convention on elimination of racial discrimination - deputy minister Politics 16 September 23:46
U.S. House panel to probe oil companies over climate disinformation US 16 September 23:31
Azerbaijani Qarabagh FK plays first match within group round of UEFA Conference League (UPDATE) Azerbaijan 16 September 23:03
President Raisi: Iran, Pakistan enjoy capacity for expansion of relations Politics 16 September 22:40
OIC delegation witnesses facts of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 22:33
Georgian voter files up to over 3M potential voters Georgia 16 September 22:08
Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day 2021 celebrated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16 September 21:50
Uzbekistan, Iran intend to strengthen industrial co-op Uzbekistan 16 September 21:30
Turkish jets return from NATO's air policing mission in Poland Turkey 16 September 21:29
Russia, Pakistan agree to further work within Expanded Trio on Afghanistan — statement Russia 16 September 21:19
Russian construction companies to suggest projects in liberated territories of Azerbaijan Economy 16 September 20:55
Gazprombank expects increase in discount rate in Azerbaijan Finance 16 September 20:47
"Three Brothers – 2021" int'l exercises continue with participation of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 16 September 20:22
Restoration of monuments in liberated territories of Azerbaijan discussed in Uzbekistan (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 20:17
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with EU Representative for South Caucasus Politics 16 September 19:59
Coordination Headquarters holds meeting on resolving issues in liberated territories (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 19:37
Russia calls for prompt launch of delimitation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 16 September 19:31
Illegal visit of French officials to Azerbaijan harms efforts to restore peace in region - FM (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 18:52
Business climate improves in Georgia - Georgian Business Association Business 16 September 18:51
Georgia's bean imports decrease Business 16 September 18:27
Azerbaijan shares data on volume of natural gas exported to Turkey Oil&Gas 16 September 18:24
Turkmenistan to apply Kazakhstan's experience in capital market infrastructure Finance 16 September 18:03
Saudi ACWA Power wins tender for construction of wind farm in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16 September 18:01
Russian enterprises to establish production facilities in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade Representative Economy 16 September 18:00
Georgian Insurance Supervision Service reveals largest insurer in terms of Gross Earned Premium Business 16 September 18:00
Georgia sees decline in revenues from beer exports Business 16 September 17:57
Turkmenistan reveals volume of cotton yarn exports Turkmenistan 16 September 17:57
Kazakhstan to build vegetable greenhouse, poultry factory in Jezkazgan district Kazakhstan 16 September 17:52
OECD to see oil supply growth y-o-y Oil&Gas 16 September 17:48
Turnover of new-generation online sales registers in Azerbaijan increases Finance 16 September 17:42
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit six-month high in July Arab World 16 September 17:41
Court win for EU regulators over crackdown on $825 mln Belgium tax scheme Europe 16 September 17:38
PACE calls on Armenia to release all mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated territories Politics 16 September 17:37
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August US 16 September 17:36
Turkmenistan, UAE discuss co-op in exchange trading Finance 16 September 17:36
Kazakh Ministry of Ecology designates new authority to check quality of gasoline Kazakhstan 16 September 17:36
Turkmenistan eyes strengthening fight against spread of COVID-19 at legislative level Turkmenistan 16 September 17:36
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan despite global pandemic Business 16 September 17:35
Iranian trucks continue to have trouble on Gorus-Gafan road Armenia 16 September 17:34
Uzbek UzCarlsberg opens tender for construction, installation works Tenders 16 September 17:34
Dubai Expo visitors must be vaccinated or COVID-free Arab World 16 September 17:32
Uzbekistan to build complex for extraction, processing of gold ore Business 16 September 17:30
Bank of Russia developing stress tests on influence of decarbonization on economy Russia 16 September 17:30
Kazakhstan keen to implement joint media projects with Azerbaijan ICT 16 September 17:23
SOCAR discloses oil transportation volume via Baku-Supsa Oil&Gas 16 September 17:19
Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry appeals to Operational Headquarters on reopening of theaters, cinemas Society 16 September 17:08
Azerbaijan limits poultry imports from some more states Society 16 September 17:07
Azerbaijan, Turkey hold ceremony of wrapping up air forces' joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 September 17:00
All news