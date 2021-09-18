Azerbaijani mortar units continue intensive combat trainings (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18
Trend:
Intensive combat training sessions with mortar units of the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021 continue, Trend reports on Sept.18 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, during the sessions, the tasks on holding the battery's firing position and deployment a command observation post are being accomplished.
Mortars are brought to firing position within the required time, planned and unplanned targets are fired at.
The military personnel involved in the sessions destroy the targets with accurate fire.
