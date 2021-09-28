Memories of IDPs make Azerbaijani president emotional (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:32)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to the Turkish Anadolu Agency on September 27, Trend reports.

During the interview, President Aliyev got emotional when he spoke about visits to the liberated territories and internally displaced people (IDPs) living, longing for their native land.

President Aliyev stressed that the IDPs were in anguish for 30 years.

"I always saw these people, they had to endure much suffering and torment, but they did not give up, survived,” the president added. “This is Azerbaijan! These are the Azerbaijani people!"