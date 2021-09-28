Karabakh Revival Fund arranges trip to Aghdam for Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

A meeting on the topic "Potential for the economic development of the Aghdam region" was held in Aghdam with the participation of the Karabakh Revival Fund, the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the part of the Aghdam region liberated from occupation and members of the Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports via the Fund.

The participants of the event first visited the Imarat complex and Shahbulag, the ruins of the Bread Museum, the State Drama Theater, the Juma and Giyasly mosques in Aghdam. The Khananda, Azerbaijani mugham singers, performed in front of the State Drama Building.

The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the part of the Aghdam district liberated from occupation, Emin Huseynov, welcomed the guests and informed them about the general plans for the Aghdam district, as well as about the economic potential of the region.