Karabakh Revival Fund arranges trip to Aghdam for Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce (PHOTO) UPDATE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

A meeting on the "Potential for the economic development of the Aghdam region" topic was held in Aghdam with the participation of the Karabakh Revival Fund, the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan and members of the Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce, Trend reports via the Fund.

The participants of the event first visited the Imarat complex and Shahbulag, the ruins of the Bread Museum, the State Drama Theater, the Juma and Giyasly mosques in Aghdam.

The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, welcomed the guests and informed them about the general plans for the Aghdam district, as well as about the economic potential of the region.

The Chairman of the Fund’s Management Board, Rahman Hajiyev, informed the participants about the creation of the Fund, its mission, values, current activities, goals and objectives.

He also provided detailed information about the Karabakh.Center resource, the idea of which belongs to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva. The resource contains comprehensive information about the damage caused to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Rahman Hajiyev said.

He also stressed the importance of combining the efforts of Azerbaijani society and the diaspora, along with the resources of the state, to accelerate the restoration work on the liberated lands.

"A person can imagine the complexity and scale of the restoration process only after seeing these ruins with his own eyes," Hajiyev said, stressing the importance of such trips.

President of the Azerbaijani-American Chamber of Commerce Nuran Kerimov, also noted the importance of organizing such a trip in his speech.

During the meeting, the guests were informed about the #KarabakhChallenge campaign of the Fund, and also were handed brochures.

