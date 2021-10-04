Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to discuss military co-op
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4
Trend:
A meeting of the defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey will be held in the Georgian Kakheti region, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has left for Georgia to participate in this meeting.
According to the ministry, during the meeting, the parties will discuss issues of developing cooperation in the military, educational and other spheres.
