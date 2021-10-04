Azerbaijani ombudsman issues appeal on anniversary of Armenia's shelling Azerbaijani cities (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted at 11:29

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has issued an appeal regarding the anniversary of the shelling of the city of Ganja and other territories of Azerbaijan by the Armenian Armed Forces, which resulted in casualties and destruction, Trend reports referring to the Ombudsman Office.

“Since September 27, 2020, the Armed Forces of Armenia, blatantly violating the ceasefire and the norms of international law, with the intention to occupy the new lands of Azerbaijan, using aviation, have subjected populated areas and social facilities on Azerbaijani territory to massive shelling from heavy artillery and missile systems, as a result of which civilians were killed,” the appeal reads.

“In the morning of October 4, 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces launched missile strikes using prohibited weapons on the second largest city of Azerbaijan, Ganja, located far from the war zone. On the same day, Armenia subjected Mingachevir, Khizi and Absheron, Beylagan and Tartar, the city of Horadiz, Fuzuli district, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Jabrayil, and other settlements to missile attacks,” the ombudsman wrote.

“As a result of the shelling, many civilians were killed and injured, serious damage was inflicted on private houses, historical and cultural monuments, administrative buildings and other social facilities,” the appeal says.