Azerbaijani President talks importance of Jabrayil operation for subsequent course of Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

Trend:

The importance of the Jabrayil operation was that Jabrayil’s liberation [from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] allowed to make successful steps towards the previously occupied districts, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports on October 4.

The president made the statement at a meeting with representatives of the public of the Jabrayil district.