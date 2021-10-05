We consider territory where we are stationed the territory of Azerbaijan and we are right - President Aliyev

Politics 5 October 2021 16:45 (UTC+04:00)
We consider territory where we are stationed the territory of Azerbaijan and we are right - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5

Trend:

We have not violated anyone's borders. There are maps, maps of 1920, maps of Tsarist Russia. Let them come and see where the border lies. We consider the territory where we are stationed the territory of Azerbaijan and we are right, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with members of the general public of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

“The Armenian leadership has explicitly stated at the highest level that Azerbaijan is rightly located on a certain part of the Gorus-Gafan road. Because the maps of the Soviet era show that. We are in our own territory. Armenia says this now, but someone else says that we have violated someone's borders. This is ridiculous. Therefore, a new era is beginning in the region. We believe that this period should be channeled in a positive direction,” the head of state said.

“There is political will on the Azerbaijani side. If there is will on the side of Armenia too, I think that the two countries can resolve these issues themselves without any mediators and there can be long-term peace in the region,” Azerbaijani president said.

