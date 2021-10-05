Baku Network Expert Platform, Turkish ATA Platform sign co-op agreement (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5
Trend:
A cooperation agreement has been signed between the authoritative Expert Platform Baku Network and the Turkish ATA (Asia-Turkey-Europe) Platform, Trend reports on Tuesday.
According to the information, a round table was held in Baku on the topic "44-day Patriotic War: Turkish-Azerbaijani relations" on the initiative of both organizations Baku Network Expert Platform and Turkish ATA Platform.
The round table was attended by the Director of the Baku Network Expert Platform Gulnara Mammadzade, Director of ATA Platform Volkan Ozdemir, Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Sahil Karimli, representatives of ATA Platform Barysh Hasan, Cem Gurdeniz and Hasan Erel.
