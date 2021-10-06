Chronicles of Victory: October 6, 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the 11th day of the Second Karabakh war:

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Russian "Perviy Kanal" TV.

- President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported that as a result of a precise fire strike by the Azerbaijani army, the central ammunition depot located in the Ballija settlement was destroyed. In addition, two BM-21 combat vehicles as part of the Grad field reactive system, belonging to the Armenian army, were destroyed in battles in different directions of the front.

- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following the Cabinet of Ministers meeting, stated that the duty of every respected state is to support the struggle of Azerbaijan for the liberation of its occupied territories.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan shared footage from Chakhyrly village, Jabrayil district, liberated from Armenian occupation.

- The Defense Ministry published a video of the armored vehicles of the Armenian army captured as trophies by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

- As a result of the shelling of the Aghdam district by the Armenian armed forces, an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan was injured.

- The Parliament of Azerbaijan approved the return of the historical name Sugovushan to the Madagiz village recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

- Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at a special meeting that if Armenia uses Iskander complexes, adequate retaliatory measures will be taken.

- The State Security Service carried out radio interception of the negotiations of terrorists participating in military operations against Azerbaijan.

- During the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army, two more terrorists - mercenaries who fought on the side of the armed forces of Armenia - were neutralized.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on the territory of Yevlakh, Goranboy and Beylagan districts.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage of armored vehicles of the armed forces of Armenia, captured by the Azerbaijani army.

- The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov, said at a briefing that unable to withstand the onslaught of the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Armenian soldiers left their combat positions and fled.

- The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has published footage of the captured Armenian post and trophies.