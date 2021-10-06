We want to turn page, establish ties with our neighbor Armenia - Azerbaijan's president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6
Trend:
We want to turn the page and establish ties with our neighbor Armenia, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with the newly appointed Head of the European Union Delegation to the country Peter Michalko on October 6, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan actively restoring its liberated territories - Chief Rabbi of Baku Religious Community of European Jews
Armenians polluted internal rivers of Azerbaijan during occupation – director of hydrometeorological research center