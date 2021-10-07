Baku doesn't exclude possible new meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

Trend:

Baku doesn't exclude possibility of new meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said on Oct.7, Trend reports.

"We consider it useful to discuss the issues of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period. Earlier a meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries took place, and we don’t exclude the possibility of holding such meetings in the future," Abdullayeva noted.

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that at the present stage it’s necessary to pay serious attention to the implementation of joint statements signed by the leaders of the three countries [Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020 to end Second Karabakh War and on January 11, 2021 to open all communications in the region], the spokesperson stressed.

"As it’s known, in this context, some issues remain to be addressed. We believe that the start of negotiations on the opening of communications, border delimitation can create a healthy basis for constructive progress in restoring sustainable peace in the region," she also said.

Besides, she emphasized that the Azerbaijani side is always open to dialogue and prefers to settle differences through negotiations.

"Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that it’s ready to negotiate with Armenia at the post-conflict stage," reminded Abdullayeva.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.