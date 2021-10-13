Azerbaijan's MoD comments on sounds of explosions heard in Ganja
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13
Trend:
Units of the engineering troops of the Azerbaijani army dispose of expired mines at the Seyfeli training ground in Ganja city, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry commented on the information about the sounds of explosions that are heard in Ganja, Trend reports citing the ministry.
"In connection with the ongoing utilization work, we urge the population not to panic and declare that there are no grounds for concern," the ministry said in a statement.
It is noted that information has spread in social networks October 13 that sounds of explosions are heard in Ganja.
