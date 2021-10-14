Azerbaijan spreads document following summit dedicated to anniversary of NAM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Azerbaijan, which chairs the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), spread a document following the summit meeting held in Belgrade (Serbia) on October 11-12 and dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the organization, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the document notes that the member states of the NAM gave a high assessment to the summit, organized by Azerbaijan and Serbia in Belgrade.

The members also expressed satisfaction with the increasing effectiveness of the organization, despite new threats to international peace and security.

The participants of the meeting, having analyzed the international situation, including the growing tensions in the world, racism, xenophobia, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the socio-economic situation of countries, stressed the importance of mobilizing global efforts in the spirit of multilateralism, international cooperation and solidarity, the document says.

In addition, the document says the event participants highly appreciated the initiatives put forward by the President of Azerbaijan as chairman of the NAM, including in the fight against COVID-19 and global recovery after the pandemic.

The participating countries support the efforts of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the NAM, aimed at enhancing the role and activities of the movement in the international arena to ensure an effective contribution to meeting global needs.

The document also emphasizes that one of the main events of the high-level event was the presentation of the recommendations of the Youth Network of NGOs to the leaders of the countries participating in the movement in connection with the recovery period after the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is noted that the creation of an NGO Youth Network on the initiative of the Azerbaijani chairmanship was welcomed by many participants in the high-level event.