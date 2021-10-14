Trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian FMs held in Minsk
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Trend:
A trilateral meeting was held in Belarusian Minsk between heads of the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on Oct.14 within the participation in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries, Trend reports citing the press service of the Azerbaijan ministry.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Russia consistently advocates strict observance of all provisions of trilateral agreements on Karabakh - MFA