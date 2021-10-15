Azerbaijani Defense Ministry addresses population regarding explosions in Ganja
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
Trend:
Units of the Azerbaijani army continue to dispose of the out-of-date ammunition that is no longer being used, at the Seyfeli training ground in Ganja city, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The ministry urged the population not to panic in connection with the explosions (part of the disposal process), as there's no reason for concern.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to director general of media holding on October 15, 2020 (VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish NTV TV channel on October 15, 2020 (VIDEO)
Russia consistently advocates strict observance of all provisions of trilateral agreements on Karabakh - MFA