Azerbaijan’s Parliament to send congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan will send a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of October 18, the Day of the Restoration of Independence, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova said at plenary session on October 15, Trend reports.
According to Gafarova, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is a strong state with authority in the region.
"We can say with confidence that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, our country will achieve even greater success," Gafarova stressed.
