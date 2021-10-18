Azerbaijani FM receives his Qatari counterpart (VIDEO)

Politics 18 October 2021 10:52 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani FM receives his Qatari counterpart (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, Trend reports referring to the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

