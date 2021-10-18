Turkish FM tweets on marking Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has published a tweet on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence, Trend reports on October 18.
"The 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence of brotherly Azerbaijan is even more beautiful with the liberation of Karabakh," the publication says.
It is noted that Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Restoration of Independence on October 18.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Armenia’s failure to provide minefield maps to Azerbaijan impedes restoration work in liberated territories - FM
Azerbaijan stands for normalizing relations with Armenia in post-conflict period based on int'l law - FM
Master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin being prepared, will be done without taking any loans - Azerbaijani president
Return of Heydar Aliyev to power in Azerbaijan averted threat of losing independence again - president
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to October 18 - Independence Restoration Day on Instagram (PHOTO)
When I shared news of liberation of Fuzuli, whole world saw that we would complete our glorious mission - Azerbaijani president (FULL SPEECH)
Azerbaijan’s historic victory - beginning of new period in dev’t of both country and region as a whole - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev addresses nation on occasion of 30th anniversary of restoration of independence
This year we celebrate October 18 with pride and happiness, having witnessed glorious history written by victorious Azerbaijani Army - Turkic Council's SecGen
Chronicles of Victory: President Aliyev announces that Azerbaijan's armed forces raised Azerbaijan's flag over ancient Khudaferin Bridge (VIDEO)
We will return IDPs who suffered for 30 years to their native lands as soon as possible - Azerbaijani president
Heydar Aliyev did not allow referendum on preserving Soviet Union to be held in Nakhchivan - Azerbaijani president
Amendments on national holidays are fully consistent with historical truth and historical justice - Azerbaijani president