Turkish President congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of independence, Turkish President wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijan, well-being of which is our well-being, joy is our joy, freedom is our freedom, fate is our fate, grief is our grief, Happy Independence Restoration Day on October 18," he wrote.

Turkish President added to publication a photo with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.