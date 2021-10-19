Azerbaijani, Slovak FMs holding expanded meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.19
Trend:
Bilateral meeting between head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov and his Slovak counterpart Ivan Korczak with participation of delegations from both sides is being held in Baku, Trend reports via Bayramov's Twitter account.
Earlier, within the framework of the visit, Korczak was received by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
