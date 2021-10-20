Azerbaijan, Croatia agree to hold political consultations – Azerbaijani FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Croatia have agreed to hold political consultations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić-Radman in Baku, Trend reports.
According to Bayramov, issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan were discussed at a meeting with the Croatian FM.
It is noted that the delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
During the visit, the Croatian minister was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from meeting with former IDPs in Fuzuli (VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation due to liberation of Zangilan on October 20, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)