Azerbaijan, Croatia working on coordination of several documents – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Croatia are working on coordination of seven documents, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, Trend reports on October 20.

According to Bayramov, work is underway to agree on seven documents and in the near future they will come into force.