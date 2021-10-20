Azerbaijan, Croatia working on coordination of several documents – Azerbaijani FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
Azerbaijan and Croatia are working on coordination of seven documents, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, Trend reports on October 20.
According to Bayramov, work is underway to agree on seven documents and in the near future they will come into force.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from meeting with former IDPs in Fuzuli (VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation due to liberation of Zangilan on October 20, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)