Azerbaijani Ombudsman briefs Bulgarian delegation about crimes committed by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva met with the Bulgarian delegation headed by the Chairperson of the Commission on Protection against Discrimination of Bulgaria Ana Jumaliyeva, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend on October 25.

Sabina Aliyeva greeted the guests and spoke about the development of interaction between the two countries, as well as about her recent visit to Bulgaria.

It was noted at the meeting that the signed Memorandum of Understanding will contribute to deepening ties in the field of ensuring human rights and freedoms.

At the meeting, the guests were provided with detailed information on the areas of activity and newly created structural divisions of the institution of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan.

Also, Aliyeva gave detailed information on the violations of international humanitarian law committed by Armenia during the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as on the research activities carried out by the institution in order to inform the international community about these facts.

It was brought to the attention that during the Second Karabakh war, missions were carried out to investigate the facts, based on the results of which reports were prepared for international organizations.

Expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani Ombudsman, Jumalieva spoke about the relations between the two countries. Jumalieva shared her opinion on the mutual exchange of experience, gave information on activities in the field of combating discrimination.

It was noted that a number of official meetings and investigations of the facts of violations of human rights in Aghdam and Tartar are planned within the framework of the visit.