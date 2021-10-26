Azerbaijan's International Anti-Terrorism Training Center holds opening ceremony for "National Security" course (PHOTO) (UPDATE-2)

Details added: first version posted on 11:12

The ceremony of opening the course on "National Security" was held at the International Anti-Terrorism Training Center under the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on October 25, Trend reports citing the service’s website.

The course has been organized with the assistance of the Service of the Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Colonel General Ramil Usubov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the State Security Service Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, senior officials of state bodies and a representative of the Secretary General of the National Security Council of Turkey.

Within the framework of the course, which will continue until October 29, lectures are scheduled to be delivered on various aspects of national security by 54 representatives of 32 government agencies, practical exercises, and panel discussions will be held.

The course is aimed at assessing the situation in the field of national security, threats in this area, improving the joint work of the relevant structures in ensuring national security, and exchanging experience between government organizations.

The Secretary of the Security Council Ramil Usubov expressed gratitude to the head of the State Security Service for the conditions created for the course, and to the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan for participation in the event.

According to Usubov, thanks to the successful foreign and domestic policy pursued by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is known in the world as a space of stability, and this factor has created the basis for the comprehensive development of all spheres in the country.

"Today, without the direct participation of Azerbaijan, it’s impossible to implement transport, logistics and large-scale international energy projects, and to make important political decisions. Recently, especially after the victory won in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, some forces, carrying out their insidious plans, are trying once again violate stability in the region, and resort to various provocations," he pointed out.

Speaking about the joint effective struggle of the special services and law enforcement agencies against these threats, he stressed that the necessary measures are constantly being taken to strengthen the military potential of the state, to increase its defense capability.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev spoke about the reliable provision of national security, which is a priority issue for each state, and noted the importance of the National Security Concept prepared under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that for about 30 years, the main factor directed against the security of the state was the aggressive policy of Armenia, however, Armenian fascism was destroyed thanks to the victory achieved by the Azerbaijani army in the Second Karabakh War.