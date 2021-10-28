Turkey acting jointly with Azerbaijan regarding normalization of relations with Armenia - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28
By Humay Agajanova - Trend:
Turkey is acting jointly with Azerbaijan on the issue of normalizing relations with Armenia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with CNN Turk TV channel, Trend reports.
"During the last visit of the Turkish president to Azerbaijan, we discussed with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov the issue of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations," Cavusoglu said.
