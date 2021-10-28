Armenia ready to begin delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

Trend:

The Armenian government is ready to begin the process of demarcation and delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said after the meeting of the cabinet of ministers, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We are ready to begin the process of delimitation and demarcation, we are ready to discuss all the proposals of the working group," Grigoryan said.