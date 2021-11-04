Chronicles of Victory: November 4, 2020

Politics 4 November 2021 00:01 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

Chronicle of the 39th day of the Second Karabakh War:

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared on his official Twitter page that the Azerbaijani Army liberated several villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts.

- President Aliyev gave an interview to the Italian la Repubblica newspaper.

- The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat by suffering losses.

- The list of destroyed military equipment of the Armenian armed forces has been announced.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on Tartar and Aghjabadi districts.

- Armenia violated the ceasefire regime in the direction of the Tovuz and Agstafa districts

- A video footage of the destruction of Armenia's anti-aircraft gun has been released.

- Captain of the Armenian armed forces Ando Grigoryan was killed while driving UAZ.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on Tartar district.

- The Armenian armed forces’ sabotage attempt against the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Zangilan district from the Armenian territory was prevented.

