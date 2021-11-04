Pope appeals to participants of VIII Global Baku Forum
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
Trend:
Pope Francis has appealed to the participants of the VIII Global Baku Forum, Trend reports on Nov. 4.
Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.
The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.
