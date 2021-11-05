OIC ex-Sec-Gen talks Azerbaijan liberating its lands from occupation, rights of IDPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan liberated its historical lands from occupation as a result of counter-offensive operations, ex-Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu said at the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

“I have followed the Karabakh conflict since the days when I was the Secretary General of the OIC, and I know very well about the history of this problem. As a result of counter-offensive operations in response to the latest provocation committed by Armenia, Azerbaijan liberated its historical lands from occupation,” Ihsanoglu said.

"Now we have a peace process ahead of us. We believe that internally displaced persons and refugees will finally return to the lands of their fathers and ancestors, and their trampled rights will be restored," Ihsanoglu noted.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.