Amnesty in connection with Victory Day is continuation of humane policy in Azerbaijan - deputy speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The amnesty in connection with November 8, Victory Day [commemorating the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], is a continuation of the humane policy pursued in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Mejlis) Ali Huseynli said, informing about the issue of amnesty at the plenary session of the Milli Mejlis on Nov. 5, Trend reports.

According to Huseynli, the policy of humanism, the foundation of which was laid by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, is continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Huseynli noted that thanks to the continuation of the policy of humanism in 1995-2021, 67 decrees and orders of pardon were signed.

He added that 11 amnesties were adopted during the mentioned period, several of which were initiated by the First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

According to Huseynli, the amnesty adopted so far has affected 117,000 people.